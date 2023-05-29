ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

CNET stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

