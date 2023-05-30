14,228 Shares in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Acquired by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

