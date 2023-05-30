180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 109,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 102,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.53. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Life Sciences

In related news, CEO James N. Woody bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,888 shares in the company, valued at $43,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 52,244 shares of company stock worth $53,921 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

About 180 Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 180 Life Sciences by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

