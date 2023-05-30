32,670 Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.07% of Leonardo DRS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $15,701,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth about $12,144,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRS traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 201,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

