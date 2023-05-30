3,352 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Bought by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.26. 74,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,526 shares of company stock worth $4,485,087 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.