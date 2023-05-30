33,788 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

