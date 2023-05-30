57,074 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,157,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 9.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.28. The stock had a trading volume of 90,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

