7,288 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after buying an additional 2,245,710 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after buying an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,711,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,970.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,249 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFIV opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

