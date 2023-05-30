810 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up 0.4% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,187. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.32. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

