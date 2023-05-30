888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Down 13%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 58,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 888 from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 888 from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 105 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

888 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

About 888

888 Holdings Plc engages in the provision of online gaming entertainment and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The Business to Customer segment offers casino and games, poker, and bingo. The Business to Business segment gives total gaming services under the Dragonfish trading brand.

