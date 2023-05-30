Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of AADI opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $189.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.
Insider Transactions at Aadi Bioscience
In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,885,755 shares in the company, valued at $13,652,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,093 shares of company stock worth $374,540 over the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AADI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
