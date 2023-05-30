ABCMETA (META) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.84 million and $95.01 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,787.37 or 1.00036347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001842 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $122.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.