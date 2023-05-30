Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,044,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,431,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $533.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

