Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 281,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of META stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.85. 7,823,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,443,047. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $268.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average of $173.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $681.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,369 shares of company stock worth $8,682,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
