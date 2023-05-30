Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 281,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of META stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.85. 7,823,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,443,047. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $268.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average of $173.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $681.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,369 shares of company stock worth $8,682,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.