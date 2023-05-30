Acala Token 1-Day Volume Tops $4.62 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. Acala Token has a market cap of $37.28 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,807.08 or 1.00074444 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04752999 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,800,991.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

