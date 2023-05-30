Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 5.8%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 240,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 568,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 81.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $2,210,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment is comprised of three reportable segments Crops, Rice and Dairy.

Featured Articles

