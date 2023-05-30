Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,046. The company has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.99 and its 200-day moving average is $354.10. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

