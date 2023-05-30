Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,168,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

