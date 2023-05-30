Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Insider Activity

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Stories

