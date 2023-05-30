Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.17.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
