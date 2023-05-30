Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

