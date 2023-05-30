Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,608,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,049,382 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $622,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 72,132,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,007,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

