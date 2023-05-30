Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Buys $42,172.40 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 22,196 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,172.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 513,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 4.7 %

ADV stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 418,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,190. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 94.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,894,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 261,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

