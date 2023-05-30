Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,909 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $289.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.16 and its 200 day moving average is $306.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $290.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

