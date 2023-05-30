Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,029 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,801,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 1,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,135. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $941.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIC. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.