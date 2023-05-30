Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,029 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,801,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance
Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 1,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,135. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $941.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.
In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIC. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
