Advisory Research Inc. Sells 10,941 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 133,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $1,127,100. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

