Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,890 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises approximately 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Ferguson by 47,521.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 476,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,464,000 after buying an additional 475,210 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Ferguson by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 200,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ferguson by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 201,204 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.18. 275,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

