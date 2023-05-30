Advisory Research Inc. Sells 905 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

