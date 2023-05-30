Advisory Research Inc. Sells 9,359 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. KB Financial Group accounts for about 0.9% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,962,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 32,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

