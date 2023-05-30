Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYEY stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Get Adyen alerts:

About Adyen

(Get Rating)

Read More

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.