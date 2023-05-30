Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYEY stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

