Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives $5.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 3,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aegon by 52.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.