Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives $5.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.15.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Aegon Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
