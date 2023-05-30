aelf 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.07 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $182.08 million and $4.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003084 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,469,972 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

