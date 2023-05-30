Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

