Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) COO Acquires $192,270.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig Erlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADC opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,230,000 after buying an additional 400,084 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,577,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 772,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,005,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,439,000 after buying an additional 395,040 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

