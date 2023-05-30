Aion Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $536,603.04 and $367.94 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00132974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00022181 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003595 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.