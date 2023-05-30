Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lifted by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $273.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

