Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Generac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.17. 580,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,291. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average is $109.11. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.