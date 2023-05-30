Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,394. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

