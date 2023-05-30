Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,415 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $264.68. 14,797,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,531,900. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $173.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Several research firms have weighed in on META. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
