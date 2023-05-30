Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Flat Footed LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 497.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Grifols by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Grifols by 919.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GRFS. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Grifols Trading Down 1.1 %

Grifols Profile

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 183,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,530. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

