Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.