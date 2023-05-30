Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 1,506,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,164. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,100. Insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

