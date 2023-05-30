Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $133,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. 8,585,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,520,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

