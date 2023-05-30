Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,794,000 after acquiring an additional 495,609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,176,000 after acquiring an additional 384,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 725,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

