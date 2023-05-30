Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after buying an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $100,525,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,342,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. 6,339,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

