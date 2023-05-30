Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of AA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. 5,877,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,771. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,754 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $318,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $128,592,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

