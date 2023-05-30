Algebris UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 129,383 Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Alkami Technology comprises 0.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

ALKT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 59,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,315. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.