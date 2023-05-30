Algebris UK Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Algebris UK Ltd decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,707 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund accounts for about 0.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,428. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

