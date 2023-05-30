Algebris UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,480 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $15.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.16. 1,383,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,603. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

