Algebris UK Ltd Sells 31,195 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Algebris UK Ltd cut its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,195 shares during the period. Cadence Bank comprises 2.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Cadence Bank worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,148,000 after acquiring an additional 669,647 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after acquiring an additional 330,303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 298,297 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 229,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

