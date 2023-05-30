Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 857,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,969. Allbirds has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $179.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $97,284. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIRD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

